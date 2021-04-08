Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,473. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,652 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

