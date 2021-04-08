BetterBetting 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.