BidiPass Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $554,985.59 and approximately $83,036.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

