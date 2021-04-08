Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BIG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 19,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

