BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BigCommerce by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock worth $110,478,938 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

