Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.34

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.34 and traded as high as $143.50. Biglari shares last traded at $135.04, with a volume of 3,228 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $307.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

