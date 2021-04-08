Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Bilibili stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

