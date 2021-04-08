Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BILI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.04.

Bilibili stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

