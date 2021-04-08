Bintex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $69,910.71 and approximately $1.58 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

