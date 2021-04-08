Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BIO opened at $576.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.39 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

