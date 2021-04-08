BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.32 on Thursday. BioNTech has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

