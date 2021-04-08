Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 2,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04.
About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)
There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc
