Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 2,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

