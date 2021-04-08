Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 159,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $3,685,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

