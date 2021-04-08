Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.21. 18,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.