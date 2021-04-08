BitBall Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $848,462.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $4.51 million and $848,462.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.49 or 0.99864019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

