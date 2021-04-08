Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $428.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.39 or 0.99974941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00456534 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00324127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00100148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004343 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,221,785 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

