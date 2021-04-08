bitCNY Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $60.00 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00265028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00798041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,070.39 or 1.00047167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.89 or 0.00711350 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

