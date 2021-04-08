BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $13,082.38 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $13,082.38 and $45.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00460278 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 556.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 800% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.