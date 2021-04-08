BitCoal Price Hits $0.0029 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $12,937.90 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.00467887 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 515.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

