Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $639.72 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $639.72 or 0.01100494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.96 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,130.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.54 or 0.00427560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,702,812 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

