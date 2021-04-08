Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 221.7% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 202.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $110,042.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 221.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 132.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

