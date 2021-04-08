Bitcoin Confidential Trading 123.3% Higher This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $246,027.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 123.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.06 or 0.00388722 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.