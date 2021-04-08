Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $613.80 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00005660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $613.80 million and $58.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 166.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019906 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

