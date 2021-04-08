Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 177.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 57% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $116.22 or 0.00199591 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 177.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $248.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00319146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00123987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.