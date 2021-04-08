Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0737 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 827.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $960,665.56 and approximately $3,157.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1,228.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

