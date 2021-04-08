Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $223,847.94 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00315549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00193090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

