Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $6,518.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00314055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00179292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.