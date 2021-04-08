Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Hits $571.53 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $571.53 million and $64.00 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $53.87 or 0.00092550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00801099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.05 or 0.99372695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00704754 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,609,988 tokens.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

