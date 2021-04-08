Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.57 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $244.14 or 0.00422373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.54 or 0.01092609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 127.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,700,227 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.