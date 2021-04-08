BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Cap of $23.05 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and $5.59 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00262356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00787476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.63 or 0.99669346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00708225 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

