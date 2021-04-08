BitcoinPoS Price Tops $2.28 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $5,514.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,449,924 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,470 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

