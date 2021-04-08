Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,242.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $156,631.54 and $2,242.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,290.83 or 1.00064783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00103169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

