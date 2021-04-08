BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 212.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 152.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00315797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00198983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00125888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,156,034,555 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

