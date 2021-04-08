Bithao Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $4.84 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

