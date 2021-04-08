BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $158,221.31

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $158,221.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,541,100 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

