BITTO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,797.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. BITTO has a market capitalization of $952,281.93 and $121,797.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065564 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003563 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

