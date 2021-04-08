Bittoo Kanwar Sells 7,500 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMTI stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 557,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 689,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $5,074,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.