BitTorrent Trading Up 77.2% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00028559 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

