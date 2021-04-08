BitWhite Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143,757.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BitWhite has a market cap of $149,032.29 and $143,757.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

