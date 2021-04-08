BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.