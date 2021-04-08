BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $1.98 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027980 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,588,570 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.