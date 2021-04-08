Blackmoon Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

