BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.58. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $790.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $737.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

