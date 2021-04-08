BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.