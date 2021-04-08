BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $444,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 11,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.09.

BLK stock traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $796.60. 7,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $790.22. The company has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average is $688.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

