BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.