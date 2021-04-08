BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 31623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
