BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 31623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

