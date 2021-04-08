Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 116.5% Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and $5.39 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00263035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00781237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,340.69 or 0.99678663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00699493 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,904,163 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

