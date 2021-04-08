Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $62.55 million and $5.40 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00006763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00266961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.00789960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,869.51 or 0.99516310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003673 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,904,163 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

