BLAST Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. BLAST has a total market cap of $55,191.40 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,731,507 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

